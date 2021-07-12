Dear Editor,
This letter is in regards to an article in the July 10, 2021, edition about the Searcy Swim Center.
The Searcy Sharks swim team is not a Searcy High School sponsor team. A big misunderstanding, a false perception. That said, the Searcy aquatic swim center should follow other sports activities by shifting from school hours to summer hours. A lot of school teams and independent and traveling sports do work/train in the early morning hours because the afternoons are too hot to train in. Of course, the Searcy Sharks don't have that problem because the water keeps them cool. They should shift in the early morning during summers when school is out.
The Searcy aquatic center peaks times, typically 4-6 p.m., increase in the afternoon and should not close the doors for any particular group. The community is the one who paid the facility by taxes and now daily or monthly dues. The city, Searcy and the Parks and Recreation center should allow public accessibility on a first-come, first-served basis and learn where the demands are. No closing for maintenance or cleaning during operating hours. That should be after hours. That is manpower challenges.
I have a phone call in for Mr. Parsons, the director of the Parks and Recreation, to discuss my recommendations.
I talked with the Searcy High School office and Searcy School District and both did not know of Saturday's article. It really doesn't affect them except the perception the Searcy Sharks swim team is a school team, which is not.
I am personally working ... on a compromise for groups for the Searcy aquatic center to maximum its use. It comes down to the public having first priority.
John Mercer Jr.
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.