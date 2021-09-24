Dear Editor,
My wife, Barbara, and I have been a part of this community for over 50 years. We chose to raise our two daughters here. We love this city, and we want to see it continue to grow and prosper for future generations.
It is disappointing to us to hear the negativity associated with Searcy's need for sufficient city funding. The city of Searcy has operated on a minimal budget for years and actually spends the same or less than on major services such as police and fire protection and sanitation as do many of the communities that compare in size to our own.
While I was disappointed last February when the one-cent sales tax renewal narrowly failed, I have been pleased to see our city's response. City officials have made an intentional effort to gather feedback through meetings with concerned citizens, surveys and other means in order to answer questions and welcome input.
I appreciate the fact that our city government is taking strides to reflect on what its residents see as crucial to ensure stability as well as growth.
Barbara and I have been blessed to be a part of and serve many of the wonderful organizations and nonprofits in Searcy. Some of these include First United Methodist Church, Unity Health, the Searcy Public Schools Education Foundation, CASA and the White County 4-H Association. One common theme among all the entities with which we have been associated with over our many years here is the necessity for funding basic operating needs. If an organization struggles to meet its basic financial needs, then it always struggles to carry out its mission.
I saw this same situation playing out prior to 2014 when Searcy had considerably less revenue than all of its peers and was desperately struggling to provide basic city services. During that time, we had sanitation trucks falling apart, unsafe police vehicles, street and drainage problems, and not enough money to take care of our already limited staff.
Thankfully, the one-cent passed in 2014, and we have seen positive improvements since. We do not need to revert to the same circumstances, and without extending this one-cent, I fear that is where we are headed. I am interested, and even excited, to see more good things continuing to happen in the town we love so much. Therefore, Barbara and I are wholeheartedly supporting the one-cent effort and plan to vote for its passage Nov. 9.
Jim Wilson
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.