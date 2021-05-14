Dear Editor,
When a responsible family or business is faced with a budget shortfall, the first thing that happens is to look for ways to save money. A family might cut back on its cable TV package and restaurant budget, while a business might consolidate divisions. Only after a meaningful self-appraisal will they consider the next step — how to increase their income.
The 1 percent sales tax was voted down by the Searcy electorate, meaning that Searcy will have less money in its budget, just like the hypothetical family or business. I thought the purpose of the mayor’s focus group would be to first consider ways the city could save money, like any family or business would.
I was wrong.
At each focus group meeting, the goal was to elicit from the audience ways that the city could spend more money. Members of the focus group made it clear that they wanted to discuss ways the city could be more efficient before new improvements were considered, but instead we were given a paper survey and two online surveys asking how we would like to see services and facilities added, improved or prioritized.
While new spending may be necessary to improve the quality of life in Searcy, it is disappointing that this was the only idea proposed by city leadership. Suggestions for efficiencies and acknowledging citizen input on ways to conserve resources were not pursued, and there was no discussion regarding how to move forward to make up for the upcoming hole in the budget. There weren’t even discussions about strategies, plans or ideas regarding how to get the 1-percent tax to pass. I attended two of the three meetings, and all I heard from officials were solicitations for how to spend more money.
I find this to be extremely disappointing. It appears that instead of asking for a permanent half-cent tax to cover current budgetary obligations, and then pursuing other taxes (permanent or temporary) for specific improvements, the city is going to return to the public with yet another attempt to get the 1-percent tax to be made permanent. It will probably be structured like the recent Heber Springs tax, with categories of improvements from which the public can choose.
But this presents a false choice, because it will take a half-percent tax to simply maintain our current level of services. And if a new 1-percent tax proposal fails to pass, then city leaders will be in a world of hurt because services will then need to be cut.
I love Searcy, and believe that there are ways that the city can improve services and facilities, but isn’t the first priority to ensure that we can meet our current fiscal responsibilities? Once those obligations are securely covered, then we can honestly look ahead for ways in which we can improve the city that we love.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.