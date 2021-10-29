Dear Editor,
Searcy holds a special place in my heart. I have called Searcy home for 54 years. During this time, I have been blessed to work with numerous leaders in our community.
After visiting with city officials regarding the 1-cent needs, and after reviewing the financial and statistical information presented by the Moving Searcy Forward volunteers, I wholeheartedly support the need for the sales tax renewal. I appreciate the research and hard work these individuals have performed to clearly communicate the needs of our city related to the 1-cent revenues.
I specifically appreciate the research performed comparing Searcy to such a thorough list of cities around Arkansas, and I agree that it is crucial for cities to invest in their own communities. I found it especially interesting that Searcy’s current 1.5-cent sales tax remains lower than most of these towns — and this is in addition to our very low property taxes. Most cities with positive momentum and improvements happening are at 2-cent city sales tax, or more, and have much higher property taxes.
I applaud our city for keeping our property taxes low and appreciate the utilization of sales tax revenues for funding. Sales taxes are an ideal way to pay for city services because they allow us to collect revenue from everyone who passes through town and utilizes our services and infrastructure rather than have 100 percent of that burden paid for by those who live within the city limits.
I believe the largest basic need in our city is infrastructure, such as streets and sidewalks. The 1-cent renewal provides $2.6 million per year for these improvements for our citizens. For those who have not seen the detailed needs our city has shared with the community, please go to cityofsearcy.org/1-cent-tax.
I have followed the use of the 1-cent tax since it was first passed. It has been used responsibly because of our local city officials and I am grateful for the way in which the money has been spent.
Once again, I am thankful for Searcy’s favorable tax environment, where even after the 1-cent renewal we would remain below average in both sales and property taxes. (EDITOR'S NOTE: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration city sales tax numbers show that Searcy would be average to above average among all the state's cities listed. There are 158 cities with city sales tax below 1.5 percent, which is Searcy's total with the 1 percent, and 139 above. There are 32 cities listed at 1.5 percent.) It is a reasonable sales tax for which the city has clearly articulated a need. I will be voting for the 1-cent sales tax renewal Nov. 9, and I encourage my fellow Searcians to do the same.
David Burks
Searcy
