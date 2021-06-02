Dear Editor,
It's good to see that the mayor and council are working to communicate with Searcy residents through newspaper reports, public meetings and questionnaires regarding city services and taxes. We are currently paying a 1.5 percent local tax, a rate typical of other Arkansas cities of Searcy's size. In a year, that will revert to .5 percent, and the mayor has called that lower rate insufficient to maintain the city's operations. It is clear that there will be another attempt to make the temporary tax permanent.
Unfortunately, the message coming from City Hall is confusing.
On the one hand, we have been asked to identify new services and improvements that would be most beneficial to the community, with the implication that some of these might be accomplished if voters approve making the temporary tax permanent. On the other hand, we are told that unless that 1 percent tax that the voters just rejected is made permanent, the city will be unable to function even at its present level.
This is difficult to understand. The process has identified a certain amount of support for a number of projects, such as a community center, a new library, sidewalks and bike paths, and completion of renovations to the Rialto Theater. If the temporary tax is made permanent, will that income be sufficient to fund any or all of those projects? Or, as the mayor has indicated, will that money simply provide for the continuation of present services?
Unless there is transparency, it is likely that the voters will never approve an increase to the permanent tax. We want to know how much is actually needed to run the city. Having established that, the council might propose an additional tax amount and tell us what we can expect if it is approved. I believe that if the city leaders can earn the trust of the voters, the voters can in turn be trusted to support reasonable taxation that will improve the quality of life for all. I hope that will happen.
Perhaps the mayor and council could arrange a special election with three options: (1) a tax rate sufficient to maintain current services; (2) a tax rate that would also provide for a community center; and (3) a tax rate that would, over the next 10 years, provide for a community center and other specified improvements.
The late Dr. Jimmy Carr called Searcy "a place where thousands live as millions wish they could." With planning, communication and cooperation we can provide and maintain desirable facilities and services to ensure the accuracy of that description and attract more visitors, businesses and residents.
Cliff Ganus
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.