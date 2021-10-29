Dear Editor,
Voting against making the sales tax hike permanent is a defense to the hyperinflation that is coming upon us.
You've already seen it. Prices going up. Dwindling store shelves. You're probably having some difficulty obtaining certain products and services. It is forecasted that the inflation is going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future.
Searcy has a poverty rate of 20 percent. This is nearly double the national average of 11 percent (which jumped an entire percent in the last year).
We can be good neighbors and care for our elderly and poor like we always do. But this is going to become more and more difficult to do.
Those concerned about funding extensive projects and budget shortfalls are welcome to donate their excess funds. Please do not volunteer ours. We have none. If this tax increase hasn't already taken care of the budget shortfalls, why would we believe it will now?
There isn’t much we can do about the inflation. But we have one defense against this attack on our family budgets. We can tell city and state officials that we will not pay an extended sales tax. We deserve a break. We need a break.
They didn't listen to us the first time. They didn't listen to us the second time. How loud can we be to make sure that they hear us now? Let's beat it so bad it doesn't crawl back.
Vote no on the sales tax extension this November. One. Last. Time.
Jocelyn Jeffries Fry
Searcy
