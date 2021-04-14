Dear Editor,
I recently received a notice from code enforcement as well as my next-door neighbor. We both have trailers in our driveway. My boat has been in my driveway for the past nine-plus years without any complaint from neighbors or the city of Searcy. When I called the code enforcement office as directed, I learned they had begun an intentional effort to enforce Ordinance 2016-14. I later learned that it came from the direction of a city councilperson.
The city's actions are disheartening because of the nature they were received. After participating in the latest citizens of Searcy meeting with the mayor, I was able to get a firsthand look at the discord. My regret is that the council's actions are being taken out on citizens of the city.
Todd Hunter
Searcy
