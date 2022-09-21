Robert Hudgins wrote a very good letter (Thursday, Sept. 15) in which he pointed out some of the problems with expenditures by the administration of Mayor Kyle Osborne. However, there are other problems that go beyond questionable spending.
The mayor is the retired police chief and one of the council members is David Morris, the former mayor. Several council members were in office with Morris and now some of them continue with Osborne. Could this group be called a cabal?
Early in the year, Richard Stafford, who is the son-in-law of Councilman Don Raney, was hired for the position of city planner with a salary of $68,000 plus benefits. (Source: The Daily Citizen, March 11, 2022)
Of course, there wasn’t any cronyism or nepotism. Apparently, it was just business as usual for the in crowd.
A planning company was hired to develop a 20-year plan for the city even though the city has a planner. The excuse given at the time for the $345,000 payment to the planning company was that the city planner was simply too busy to do the work. It may be my imagination, but Searcy, I believe we have a problem.
Recently, the mayor announced huge expenditures for new trucks needed for sanitation, code enforcement and other departmental projects. Earlier this year, it took weeks and months to have brush and limbs removed. Without pointing fingers, it does seem odd that an announcement right before the upcoming election was made by the mayor about purchasing new equipment. Hopefully, the service will improve.
The last point is supervision by the sanitation department. After the new refuse trucks were put in service, the drivers had no problem negotiating the cul de sac where I live. Not so with the present driver. He pulls into the cul de sac, leaves the truck to wheel the containers (mine and a neighbor’s) into position to dump. He dumps them and drives away leaving them sitting in the street about 25 feet from the curb. In the past, he has left them in the path of the mail truck and on one occasion, it was left in front to my mailbox.
Several calls have been made to the supervisor requesting that the driver place the containers back where we have placed them per rules for pickup. The calls have resulted in zero results even though the supervisor has promised several times that he would talk to the driver. After being promised Sept. 12 that the driver would be contacted, the containers were left in the street Sept. 19. If he has talked to the driver, he isn’t paying attention.
All that is being asked is that the supervisor does his job of supervising and that the driver does his job properly. There is no excuse for leaving the containers in the street.
In view of perceived problems, it is hoped that the coming election will result in needed changes in the operation of our city.
(0) comments
