Both sides should be equally represented
Dear Editor,
I was surprised to see a 19-page PowerPoint presentation on the city website. It is labeled as “Focus Group Results,” but it is not related to the mayor’s focus group. It appears to be a presentation by The Committee of 23 Citizens (although it is also labeled “Discussion Materials to the University of Central Arkansas.”) You can access it by going here: https://www.cityofsearcy.org/news-updates/focusgroup.
Since the city is using its official website to lobby citizens in favor of the permanent 1-cent tax before the Nov. 9 special election, I hope that the city will also allow a group that is against the tax to post a 19-page PowerPoint on the site as well.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
