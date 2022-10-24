Dear Editor,
Dear Editor,
Regrading Steve Brawner's column “Is Religious Freedom Amendment Needed?” —
Although the ballot title may sound as though any religious person should favor this issue and some groups are mounting supportive campaigns, I believe it should be rejected, for these reasons:
(1) Freedom of religion is already protected by the Constitution. This crudely constructed amendment is unnecessary, has unclear applications and would invite lawsuits, some of which will generally be considered frivolous and petty. Courts will be required to consider its unclear implications and requirements, its relationship to current laws and established practice, and the legal hierarchy when it conflicts with other directives or regulations.
(2) Occasionally, religions appear to be established for the purpose of skirting established laws. And some religions have supported bigamy, polyandry, genital mutilation, scarification, withdrawing children from school, hallucinogens, withholding needed medical treatment from children, revenge killings, maiming as a punishment for theft and such. Jim Jones required religious suicide. Why add a potential legal defense for some unforeseen unwarrantable practice or ritual?
(3) This is another overreaching attempt by Arkansas legislators to place state authority above that of the federal or municipal government, a practice which should not be encouraged.
Vote against Initiative Three. In fact, vote against all four initiatives.
Cliff Ganus
Searcy
