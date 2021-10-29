Dear Editor,
I typically have a conservative mind-set regarding taxes. And big government bureaucracy is something I would rather avoid. However, those things have nothing to do with the upcoming 1-cent tax renewal vote in Searcy. That vote is about the community coming together to invest in our city.
My wife, Leah, and I have lived in Searcy since 1985, and both of our families go way back in White County. We've personally served the community on many local boards, including my current volunteer position on the board of public utilities and Leah's on the Unity Health board. Our family members have served in elected office, on school boards, as fire chief, as church leaders and in education.
We've learned through our own service and the experiences of our family members that if you are not willing to invest in your own community, you can't expect others to do so. Voting for the 1-cent tax renewal is the least we can do to ensure this city continues to be a beautiful and safe place for all its citizens.
This is where local taxes are completely different than big government taxes. Through local taxes, citizens are able to directly invest in the city. They can visually see the impact of those tax dollars at work instead of those dollars filtering out ineffectively through the bureaucracy of big government. And when structured as a sales tax like this, others who pass through town pitch in, as well.
Local tax dollars can be used in a more targeted way, and the benefits of those dollars are seen and felt on a daily basis. Local citizens personally benefit from having a safe city with effective police and fire departments. Local citizens directly benefit from a strong infrastructure of roads and sidewalks because they use them every day. They benefit from having good drainage so they can drive safely on rainy days.
And having a lack of local funds will also be seen and felt. I don't want to live in a city that isn't able to give adequate funding to its local police and fire departments. I want to go to bed knowing that if someone breaks into my house, or it catches fire in the night, someone will be there when I call.
The 1-cent renewal is not something to fight against as some vague and general government tax. We know our city leaders and can go to their meetings. They've made it clear what this money will be used for. It's an opportunity to invest in the city we all love. Join me and Leah in voting for the tax renewal Nov. 9.
Donnie Miller
Searcy
