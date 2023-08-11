Dear Editor,
I am appalled by the large number of "patriots" who rooted against and cheered team USA's loss at the World Cup. When I was young, I was taught to play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back. Many people have taken their dislike, for whatever reason, of certain people on team USA as an excuse to root against America. And then say the team hates America. As if rooting against America isn't disrespectful. We are all Americans, we should always root for America. Don't let your hate overwhelm your love of America.
(0) comments
