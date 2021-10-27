Dear Editor,
Last spring, after participating in the mayor's focus group meetings, I asked for available budgetary reports from the last few years and came to the same conclusion that others have — that only about half of the requested 1-percent tax was necessary to maintain the city's budgeted expenses. So when it was announced that the issue would be placed on the ballot again, I decided I would vote negatively.
However, I then asked Councilman Mike Chalenburg for further information, which was enlightening. The 1-percent tax has produced nearly $50 million since its inception. Over the years, that money has been allocated to various projects which are appropriate to a city's budget. Here's a quick list, with rounded accumulative amounts: airport $2.9M; animal shelters $100,000; building repairs $265,000; drainage $5.7M; events $688,000; equipment $390,000; fire department $3.1M; information technology $1.2M; land acquisition $950,000; library $2M; LOPFI $4.8M; parks $253,000; police $1.48M; pool completion $5.8M; sanitation $2.28M; sidewalks $3,500; sports $653,000; staffing needs $3.38M; streets $10.2M; traffic $85,000. Some of these, indeed, are one-time projects, with the swim center heading that list. Others require significant continued funding, and unforeseen needs will arise. Additionally, there are important projects that are desirable and achievable, beneficial to the entire community, that are not currently budgeted which could use future allocations. Wouldn't we all benefit from new sidewalks, trails and parks, youth activities, job training — a fine community center?
Cheri Yecke is a good friend who has been effectively outspoken against the tax, and I understand and sympathize with the objections that she and others in the community have expressed. Taxes are no fun. There must be clarity about needs (and wants) and accountability. There is mistrust. Voters must be heard. This campaign has not been handled well. There are some personal disputes. A sales tax is regressive.
But I've told Cheri that I now intend to vote for the continuation of the tax, believing that it is in the best interest of all of Searcy's residents and will promote growth and quality of life. None of the elected leaders are benefitting personally from it, and they are trying conscientiously to serve as well as they can, even if they don't always communicate that effectively. This is not a referendum on the city's leaders; it's a vote for Searcy's future. I encourage all to vote yes to continue our current tax rate and brighten that future.
Cliff Ganus
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.