Dear Editor,
I am a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in Searcy. I’ve been a member of the board for 2 1/2 years and we often discuss the needs for our community in Searcy. As a member of the board, it is my job to provide for as many families as possible. I am also a mother of four kids in town who are very active in multiple sports. I see the need for improvements in many areas but I keep going back to the needs that we have for court spaces. Our youth and adult basketball programs need court spaces. Our youth volleyball program needs court spaces. Our adult/senior pickleball group needs court spaces. Our youth tennis program needs court spaces. The A&P tax bond should be used for the majority of our community and not for a select few. Let’s fill our needs first as we work together to move Searcy forward.
Jana Miller
Searcy
