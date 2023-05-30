I'm trying to save the place of my residence of two years, to stop the [Searcy] City Council from razing this place to the ground, which I think, this is their wont.

Why? Let me tell you: "It's an eyesore." "Those people living there are scum, squatters, some forced to do [Briarwood Apartments owner/manager Tom] Kelso's bidding to still live there." "Let's board up [expletive] near any building still standing." "Let's keep the human vermin out," while still not emptying the dumpsters, not mowing the grass? Ta-da.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.