I'm trying to save the place of my residence of two years, to stop the [Searcy] City Council from razing this place to the ground, which I think, this is their wont.
Why? Let me tell you: "It's an eyesore." "Those people living there are scum, squatters, some forced to do [Briarwood Apartments owner/manager Tom] Kelso's bidding to still live there." "Let's board up [expletive] near any building still standing." "Let's keep the human vermin out," while still not emptying the dumpsters, not mowing the grass? Ta-da.
More "vermin," like feral cats? Or rats? Or loose dogs, all in the middle of the night?
Your treatment of us still living here is inexcusable, rude, snotty and outright ugly.
You're not listening. I stand alone here obviously. There are several states that have a "law" called "Stand your ground." Am I right? I'll guarantee Arkansas has this law, too? I'm standing my ground, Mayor [Mat] Faulkner and City Council. Stop this garbage, sir.
What I just don't understand, sir, why board up everything around here? Y'all want to raze every building, yet Remax puts their signs up "for sale" and you want to condemn it anyway??!! Next month??!!
No. I'll be there, guaranteed. Y'all are aware of me by now. Just. Stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.