One of the pieces of legislation signed into law this year created Women Veterans Day as a state memorial day, which was celebrated June 12 and will be celebrated June 12 each year.
Act 115 states Women Veterans Day is acknowledged as an effort to honor the work of women in the U.S. Armed Forces and recognizes the unique challenges women have faced.
It was on June 12, 1948, when President Harry S. Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948. This act allowed women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force. Prior to then, only women nurses could serve in the regular and reserve forces during peacetime.
Though not officially recognized for many years, women have served in America’s wars throughout our history, demonstrating their unwavering commitment, resilience and courage in defending our nation.
Today, there are almost two million women veterans in the United States. More than 19,000 women veterans call Arkansas home. Women make up 8.6 percent of our veteran population.
Women are contributing their skills and expertise across all branches of service. They serve as pilots, engineers, doctors, intelligence analysts and much more.
It is important to not only recognize their contributions but to continue to support and empower them in their transition from military to civilian life. From eliminating taxes on retirement income to cutting red tape for those entering the civilian workforce, the Arkansas General Assembly is continually working on ways to improve the lives of veterans in our state. We’ve posted links to resources available to our veterans at arkansashouse.org.
Lets honor the brave and resilient women who have served our country all year long. Their sacrifices have shaped our history and inspired future generations.
Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.
