The 94th General Assembly convened at noon Monday.
The House had 26 new members taking the oath of office and 74 returning members. The longest-serving members will be serving their seventh term in the House.
The body ranged in age from 27 to 81. There are 26 women serving in the House.
Occupations of members vary widely. There are nine farmers, nine attorneys and 10 members who are either currently teaching or are former educators.
The House has 11 members who work in either real estate or property management. In addition, there are four medical professionals, six business owners and two pastors. Other professions of members include engineering, contracting, communications and information technology.
The partisan composition of the House is 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats.
The one thing every member has in common is the number of Arkansans they represent. Each House member represents approximately 30,000 Arkansans. Due to redistricting, every district has a new number this year. Changes in boundaries could also mean you have a different representative this year. You can find your representative and his or her contact information by using the “Find My Rep” tool at arkansashouse.org.
Today, at 10:30 am, the House and Senate will convene for a joint session. On this day, all constitutional officers will be sworn into office and the newly elected governor will make an address.
On Wednesday, committees will begin meeting. More than 80 bills have been pre-filed in the House so far.
As the session progresses, we will continue to update you on the legislation moving forward. The House streams all committee meetings and House floor proceedings at arkansas house.org.
Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his third term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.
