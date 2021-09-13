There are three legislative meetings scheduled this month to review proposals for congressional redistricting.
Arkansans are welcome to attend these meetings and comment on the proposals. The proposals will be outlined in bills drafted by legislators. We have provided a link to the bills at www.arkansashouse.org.
The House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committees will be meeting jointly in the MAC building directly behind the state Capitol.
The schedule will be as follows:
Sept. 20 (1 p.m.) — Any congressional redistricting bills that have been filed by Sept. 17 will be taken up by the committees.
Sept. 23 (1 p.m.) — Any congressional redistricting bills that have been filed by Sept. 21 will be taken up by the committees.
Sept. 27 (1 p.m.) — Any congressional redistricting bills that have been filed by Sept. 24 will be taken up by the committees.
The committees will take no action during these three meetings.
It is anticipated that leadership will call members back into the extended session of the 93rd General Assembly on Sept. 29. That date is subject to change, and we will continue to update you on any developments.
The General Assembly is tasked with only drawing the boundaries of the U.S. House of Representatives districts in Arkansas. The Board of Apportionment is tasked with drawing the state legislative boundaries.
Our state’s population increased by 3.3 percent since 2010 when we last drew congressional boundaries. Some areas of the state have increased in population more than others. Our task is to redraw those boundaries now to ensure they are as equally populated as possible.
All meetings will be live-streamed and recorded at www.arkansashouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.