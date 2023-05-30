Our state has a deep-rooted history of patriotism and sacrifice. In World War II, nearly 10 percent of our population at the time served our country in the various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. More than 3,500 were killed as a result of combat.

Arkansans continued to answer the call to serve. 461 Arkansans lost their lives in the Korean War. 592 died in Vietnam. We lost four of our own in Desert Storm. More than 90 Arkansans died while serving in either Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation New Dawn.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

