From one-time bonuses to increased funding for safety equipment, the 93rd General Assembly made support for law enforcement a top priority in this fiscal session.
Act 224 provides a one-time stipend of $5,000 to full-time certified city and county law enforcement officers as well as probation and parole officers. It also provides for a $2,000 one-time stipend for state troopers.
Act 223 increases the average starting salary for state troopers from $42,357 to $54,000. This act also allows for an increase of positions at the Arkansas Crime Lab.
Act 225 which outlines the budget for fiscal year 2023 funds an increase for county jail reimbursement from $32 per day to $40 per day and provides $10 million for body cameras, bulletproof vests and other law-enforcement safety equipment.
The General Assembly passed Act 219 which will provide funding to hire an additional 45 deputy prosecutors this fiscal year. Act 222 will provide funding for an additional 45 public defenders. This will help to alleviate a backlog of cases in our court system.
Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Sen. Jimmy Hickey have issued a proclamation that calls for the fiscal session of the 93rd General Assembly to automatically adjourn sine die at noon today.
In accordance with House Rules, a caucus of the entire House of Representatives will be held 15 minutes following adjournment to elect the speaker-designate for the 94th General Assembly. The House caucus will convene at 12:15 p.m. today, for this purpose.
You can watch all House proceedings at www.arkansashouse.org.
Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his third term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.
