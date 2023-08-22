The latest census figures show 17.8 percent of our state’s population is over the age of 65. Nationwide, the population ages 65 and over grew nearly five times faster than the total population over the 100 years from 1920 to 2020.

Monday was National Senior Citizens Day and was a great opportunity to show appreciation for their dedication, accomplishments and services they give throughout their lives.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

