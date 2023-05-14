National Police Week began Sunday. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

National Police Week offers honor and remembrance while allowing law enforcement, survivors and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. Remembering our fallen officers helps ensure their bravery and dedication to serving and protecting our communities are not forgotten.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

