On the fifth week of the regular session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance and transportation.

The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act. It states that there is a critical need for judicial intervention and support for effective treatment programs to reduce the number of family separations due to substance use disorders and mental health disorders. HB1144 address that by creating a specialized court within the court system, similar to our current drug courts.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

