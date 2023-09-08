Labor Day, which was Monday, is more than just a day off work. It’s a day each year to celebrate the invaluable contributions of workers in our communities. In Arkansas, we have a good reason to celebrate every day.
The most recent report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services shows unemployment in our state at 2.6 percent. The jobless rate nationwide stands at 3.5 percent.
The median household income in Arkansas has increased steadily in the last five years and is now at $52,123.
ADWS releases the Arkansas Labor Market and Economic Report every year detailing projections for the job market. The most recent report shows insurance carriers are projected to be the top-growing industry in Arkansas. The motion picture and video industry is also projected to become one of the fastest-growing industries in the state, after having the worst drop in its history during the pandemic shutdowns.
Stockers and order fillers are predicted to be the top-growing occupation as grocery stores and other retail establishments battle to keep store shelves stocked.
The report notes there has been a decline in the number of teachers, tellers and farmers.
The highest-paying occupations in the state are emergency medicine physicians, ophthalmologists, obstetricians, surgeons and radiologists.
From those with a doctoral degree to high school graduates, all education categories are projected to see a positive net growth in occupations.
In the 2023 regular session, the General Assembly passed several bills aimed at increasing job growth and opportunities.
Act 517 increased the tax incentive for production and postproduction costs for a state-certified film project from 20 percent to 25 percent of costs and provided an additional 5 percent tax incentive for certain hiring, spending, and production activities.
Act 746 creates the Rural Economic Development Initiative to provide funds to planning and development districts for distribution to projects in rural areas to further rural economic development and revitalization.
Whether you are searching for the right job or the right person for the job, the Division of Workforce Services can help. ADWS offers a variety of services, like job search and résumé assistance, career counseling, workforce readiness training and referrals to employers who are hiring.
Learn about the labor market and the occupations that are most in demand in your area by visiting www.dws.arkansas.gov.
Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.
