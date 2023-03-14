In the ninth week of the 2023 regular session, the House passed several bills addressing education, elections and health care. The House also passed a bill to increase the property tax credit for Arkansas families.

With a vote of 99-0, the House voted in favor of increasing the homestead property tax credit from $375 a year to $425 a year. HB1032 now heads to the Senate.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.