House members are in an extended recess, but when the House reconvenes on March 27, members will be addressing public safety legislation, constitutional amendments and the budget.

In the days leading up to the recess, the House passed a number of bills addressing human trafficking, elections and employment.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his third term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

