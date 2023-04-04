Currently, the General Assembly is expected to adjourn Friday. Before members adjourn, they were set this week to address education funding, tax cuts and amending the Revenue Stabilization Act which prioritizes spending for the next fiscal year.

On Thursday, the House Education Committee advanced HB1688. This bill amends public school funding. It increases per-pupil funding from the current amount of $7,413 to $7,618 for the 2023-24 school year. The bill would increase the amount to $7,771 for the 2024-2025 school year. It was headed to the full House for a vote.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.