Since its inception in 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has identified 557 cases of human trafficking in Arkansas. Close to 1,500 victims were identified in these cases.

Human trafficking, also known as trafficking in persons or modern-day slavery, is a crime that involves compelling or coercing a person to provide labor or services or to engage in commercial sex acts. The coercion can be subtle or overt, physical or psychological.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

