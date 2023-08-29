Several members gathered at the Capitol recently as subcommittees of the Arkansas Legislative Council held meetings. I’d like to update you on the developments from those meetings.

The ALC Higher Education Subcommittee heard a presentation from Dr. Ken Warden, the commissioner of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education. ADHE is currently working on the implementation of Arkansas Teacher Academy. This program is designed to increase the teacher pipeline by paying for education costs if the prospective teacher agrees to work in critical shortage areas. The scholarship should be available next fall.

Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He can be reached at leseaves2014@gmail.com.

