The results of the votes for a permanent sales tax and a bond issue are in. Some people are happy; some people are disappointed; some people may not care.
But the question is, “Why did these two proposals fail?”
Many times, there are three “P” factors in bringing about change: Preparation, Presentation and Promotion. In our election last Tuesday, I believe one of the reasons the 1 percent sales tax did not pass was because these factors were incomplete.
1. Preparation must be detailed planning. In the case of the 1 percent tax, it has to be more than a “just give us the money, and we’ll spend it wisely” response. Three things helped bring the 1 percent sales tax into existence in 2014: 1) The projected income was budgeted on specific items/projects, 2) this information was communicated very effectively, and 3) it was going to sunset in eight years.
The detail for the sales tax use was practically non-existent this year.
2. Presentation in its simplest form is “This is our situation, this is what we want/need, and this is why.” Because of not having specific budgetary items, the presentation was lacking.
3. Promotion is conveying the message and need to the citizens. Unfortunately, this was not achieved effectively – not because [Think Idea Studio President] Mat [Faulkner] and his team fell short – but because the Preparation and Presentation fell short. This year’s promotion was somewhat like the “hook” of a song. You know the hook; the hook sounds good; you sing the hook; but you don’t have a clue about the rest of the song.
With the rejection of the bond issue, a couple of issues jump out: In one of the town-hall meetings, those hosting it were unprepared to answer a very basic question: “How many young people play ball?” The other issue is why you want a more-than-$14,000,000 bond issue when your projected improvements are $8,450,000. Oh yes, and for 30 years?
In 20 years, the kids now playing will have children playing, and everyone will want better fields – but they still have 10 years to pay for their parents’ fields.
So, where do we go from here?
First of all, perhaps someone needs to apologize to the citizens of Searcy for not following these three “Ps” effectively and spending money on a vote that was doomed to failure.
For the city of Searcy sales tax, there are three “R” words: Remember, Reassess and Repeat.
1. Remember the eight-year plan that began in 2014. Show what was projected in the plan and show the detailed results: x number of police vehicles; x number of fire vehicles; x number of miles of streets paved, swimming pool, fire station, etc. When citizens see the detailed results, they will understand the need of what has taken place.
2. Reassess the eight-year plan to see if it followed what was projected, and assess where we are now and what specific needs we face in the next 8-10 years: x number of police vehicles; x number of fire vehicles; x number of miles of streets paved, parks, etc.
3. Repeat what took place when implementing the eight-year plan and present it effectively. It might be a half-percent tax for 10 years; it might be a 1-percent tax for eight years; it might be something a little different. But when this plan is presented in detail for a specific number of years (think sunset), I believe it will pass.
For the bonds for the ballfields (or anything similar) we need to do what most of our families have to do when buying a house or a car: save 20 percent for a down payment and then proceed with the bonds.
Over the next couple of years, let’s do these things:
1) Put back $59,000 each month for a down payment for the field improvements (The $59,000 was the maximum amount of monthly payment for the bond),
2) Reevaluate the plans for the field to make sure they are what we need and want (keeping in mind need and want are two different things),
3) Present a detailed bond proposal that will be for what we need (not having an extra 50 percent slush fund in it),
4) Know the answers when a citizen asks questions at a town-hall meeting, and;
5) Schedule a bond payoff in 10 years.
Will it pass? I don’t know, but I’m sure something like this will come a whole lot closer to passing than what we just went through.
