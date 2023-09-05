Over the course of the upcoming year, legislators will study all the various laws in Arkansas governing firearms, with the intent of simplifying them.

The study was prompted by requests from law enforcement and instructors of gun safety. At legislative meetings this summer, they have asked for clarification of when and where it is legal to carry firearms.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

