The Arkansas Human Services Department has officially petitioned the federal government for authority to make changes in the Medicaid expansion program.

The program is known as ARHOME and provides health coverage to about 312,000 Arkansas residents. The state has to first get approval from the federal government before making significant changes, because the state provides 10 percent of the funding and the federal government provides 90 percent.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

