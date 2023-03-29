Jonathan Dismang: The journey of ammendments

In every regular session, the Legislature can refer up to three proposed constitutional amendments to voters.

The measures referred during the 2023 session will be on Arkansas general election ballots of November 2024. If a majority of voters approve, the amendments will become part of the state Constitution.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.