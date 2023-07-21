The governor announced that the state would provide about $11 million to local school districts to help them pay the steeply rising costs of property insurance premiums.

In her announcement, the governor said premiums are going up for schools by an average of 130 percent, and the state aid would help them pay for about 30 percent of the increase.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

