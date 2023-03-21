The state Legislature has advanced a long list of bills to prevent voter fraud and protect the integrity of elections.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed House Bill 1510 to schedule all special elections on the same date as traditional primary elections in May and general elections in November. A motivation of the sponsors is to prevent local officials from holding a special election for a tax increase on a date when few people will know about and go to the polls.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

