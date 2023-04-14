The Legislature passed legislation last week to save Arkansas families about $100 million a year in lower income taxes. The bill also lowers corporate income taxes and will save Arkansas businesses about $24 million a year.

Senate Bill 549 lowers the top rate for individual income taxes from 4.9 percent to 4.7 percent. It will benefit about 1.1 million Arkansas taxpayers whose annual income is more than $24,300. The lower rate takes effect in tax year 2023, and state revenue officials expect employers to adjust withholding for their workers later this year.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

