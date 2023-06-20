The secretary of Department of Human Services told lawmakers that the Arkansas Medicaid program would continue to reimburse assisted living facilities at the higher rate they were getting during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least until November.

Meanwhile, the DHS continues to review the entire Medicaid system, and will recommend methods of ensuring the long-term sustainability of the program.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

