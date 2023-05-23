The Arkansas Medicaid program is re-examining the cases of hundreds of thousands of recipients to determine whether or not they remain eligible for services.

By the end of April, 72,802 cases were closed. People who no longer are eligible for Medicaid can get health coverage through the federal marketplace. Information is available at healthcare.gov.

Jonathan Dismang, R, is an Arkansas senator for District 18. To contact him, email dismang28@gmail.com.

