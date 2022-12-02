When my daughters were growing up, they were very active in 4-H and would show livestock we raised on our property in Benton County. To help develop their handling skills, the girls would put harnesses on the lambs and walk them on the sidewalks around town. This drew many curious looks, and with surprising frequency, questions about what breed of dog the girls were walking.

I mention this anecdote because, even in Arkansas, many people don’t have a strong connection to, or understanding of, agriculture.

