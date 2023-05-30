Robust cybersecurity is increasingly important as cyber threats continue to evolve and target vital services. In recent years, we’ve experienced disruptions to pipelines, key food suppliers and water treatment facilities. Here in Arkansas, our hospitals, school districts and county governments have found themselves in the crosshairs of cybercriminals within the last year.

The troubling increase in cyberattacks on institutions and essential services demonstrates the crucial need to invest in capabilities and resources to defend against these risks to our national security so we can stay one step ahead of bad actors.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

