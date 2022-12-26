During this season, we’re fortunate to have time to reflect on the past year and look ahead for what’s to come. That can stir lots of feelings, but appreciation and excitement are usually right at the top of the list.

We’re blessed. Even amid trying times, we get to call a wonderful state and great country home, with freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

