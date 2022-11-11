There’s an event in our nation’s past that, though catastrophic and heartbreaking, hasn’t ever received the attention it truly deserves. For Arkansans, it should be something we learn about thoroughly and feel connected to perhaps more than most of the other dates and milestones we read in textbooks and hear about from educators.

The affair, commonly referred to as the Sultana disaster, happened on the Mississippi River in the shadow of the end of the Civil War. It is often referred to as the “forgotten tragedy” and Congress has officially recognized it as the worst disaster in U.S. maritime history, including the sinking of the Titanic.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.