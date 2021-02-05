Like many Arkansans, I believe every life is precious and that each person is made in the image of God with a unique purpose and undeniable worth. Whether we notice them or not, every human being possesses fundamental, unalienable rights that we must not deny.
Sadly, that has not been the case in our nation in a variety of situations, but none is more tragic than in the case of the millions of children who have been deprived of their right to life since the Supreme Court upheld the legal right to abortion in 1973.
Since then, a movement to protect these unborn babies has worked diligently to attest to the inherent value of every child and build support around policies to defend lives in the womb and prohibit abortion except in the rarest of circumstances. That movement is spearheaded by groups like the March for Life, the National Right to Life, the Susan B. Anthony List and so many others. We are grateful for their steadfast resolve to stand for the defenseless and end abortion.
We must continue to advance the cause of life and educate the public, including expectant parents, about when life begins and why it is worthy of protection.
Throughout my time in Congress, I have supported policies and actions that embolden and empower the pro-life agenda. The 117th Congress has just begun and I have already sponsored legislation to prohibit taxpayer funding of abortions – which Democrats are now threatening to pursue through ending the Hyde Amendment – and shield babies who, as science tells us, can feel pain as early as 20 weeks from cruel abortion procedures.
On this last issue, it is almost unfathomable to believe that the United States is just one of seven countries in the entire world to allow on-demand abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The other nations on this list include China and North Korea – not company we should wish to keep.
I’m also once again supporting pro-life bills to protect children born alive after an attempted abortion and prevent discrimination against babies diagnosed with Down syndrome from termination of pregnancy because of their condition. Every life is a priceless gift, and unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome are no exception.
Each human being, born or unborn, is capable of amazing things that exceed expectations and add much value and joy to the lives and families they are fortunate to be part of. I am honored to stand up and speak out on their behalf and on behalf of those yet to be born so that they can realize their full potential and purpose. Our world would be less bright and loving without them.
Recently, I was proud to learn I had received an A-plus pro-life rating from the Susan B. Anthony List for my record promoting the value of life during the last Congress. I truly believe that defending the most vulnerable among us is one of the most important things we can do because of what it says about us and our values as a society.
I remain committed to protecting innocent and unborn children, supporting policies that end abortion and preventing groups participating in the destruction and devaluing of human life from receiving taxpayer dollars. We can be encouraged at how the pro-life movement continues to expand as we unite to defend the sanctity of human life.
One day this effort and movement will culminate in the achievement we have been pursuing for so long – the protection of the unborn from abortion. I hope that day comes soon and am humbled to do my part to bring it to fruition.
John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.
