A new year gives us an opportunity for a fresh start and to make positive changes to the way we live. No matter what our resolutions are, we can agree on hoping 2023 will be better than the past. It’s also the beginning of a new Congress which is another reason to be optimistic because we will have expanded options to hold the Joe Biden administration accountable and advance policies important to Arkansas.

One of the priorities I’m focusing on this year is writing the farm bill. Arkansas is a leader in agricultural production and as ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I’m proud to be a voice for the industry and support the needs of our state’s producers in this legislation. The farm bill is critical to providing our farmers, ranchers and producers with certainty and predictability so they can continue as leaders in feeding and clothing the world.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

