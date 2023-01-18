More than four years ago, I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.

During the mid-19th century, U.S. Mail contracted the Butterfield Overland Mail Co. to transport mail and passengers between St. Louis and Memphis to San Francisco on the Butterfield Overland Trail, which was more commonly referred to as the “Ox-Bow Route” due to its curved path that ran approximately 3,553 miles. It was the first overland transcontinental route by stagecoach.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

