This is an exciting time of year filled with hope and promise as students begin a new school year. It’s also a season that brings people together to cheer on their favorite football team. There is something unique about the enthusiasm for the sport that shapes the identity of schools, communities and fans. Like many Arkansans, I know firsthand how athletics builds character and teaches lifelong lessons that extend beyond the field.

Growing up in Fort Smith, I looked up to Arkansas Razorbacks players and coaches and watched games on Saturdays. Having the opportunity to suit up in Hogs gear under legendary Coach Frank Broyles was a dream come true.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

