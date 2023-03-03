I spend a great deal of my time on the road when I’m home in Arkansas. As a firm believer that the best ideas come from the ground up, I make it a priority to stay in constant contact with community leaders across our state.

These visits provide me with plenty of ideas and perspective to bring back to Washington to help us grow, keep our families safer and healthier and address some of the biggest issues we face.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.