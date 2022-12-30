As a son of a master sergeant in the Air Force who served for 23 years, I understand the unique challenges veterans and their families experience and how Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, programs and care are critical for men and women called to serve in our nation’s uniform.

This is what drove me to serve on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and work with Arkansas veterans and veterans service organizations in our state and nationwide to improve services and benefits veterans earned. Through our collaborative efforts, we’ve made positive reforms and updates to VA care and benefits.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

