Congress is advancing the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to strengthen defense investment and ensure servicemembers and their families have the tools, resources and training to combat evolving threats to our national security.

At the forefront of achieving this legislative milestone is the relationship between Congress and the Department of Defense. Throughout the year, Members of Congress engage with Department of Defense officials from all services to help establish or continue defense programs, policies, projects and activities. This connection is further strengthened through the department’s Legislative Fellowship program.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

