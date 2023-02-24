The federal government can be difficult to maneuver, and it can be especially frustrating when trying to get help in a hurry. The good news is my staff and I are here to help. We have been recognized for outstanding constituent service and routinely help thousands of Arkansans navigate federal agencies to get answers, navigate the bureaucracy and secure needed paperwork.

At this time of year, it’s common for Arkansans planning spring break trips and getting ready for summer vacations to reach out with questions about passports. In recent weeks, the State Department revealed its processing times are taking longer and encouraged travelers to plan much further ahead.

John Nichols Boozman, R, is the senior United States senator for Arkansas. To contact him, visit www.boozman.senate.gov/public/.

